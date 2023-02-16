Yasin Abdullahi, a US citizen from California, has been living in Türkiye for over a year, pursuing an Islamic course for memorising the Quran.

Last week, when the earthquake jolted the southern parts of the country in the early morning hours of February 6, Yasin had woken up to a barrage of phone messages from relatives back home asking if he was OK.

"They were very nervous and scared and asked if I'm OK," he said, recalling the hours in which the news about the earthquake had quickly spread across the world.

Since then, Abdullahi has been volunteering in the basement of the Uskudar municipality on the Asian shore of Istanbul along with hundreds of young volunteers. Together, they collect, organise and pack aid material – canned food, clothes, blankets, shoes etc – being delivered to the disaster-hit areas.

"As soon as my friend told me about it, we came here and we're trying to help out as much as we can and for as long as we can," Abudllahi said.

'Indebted to Türkiye'

Like Abdullahi, dozens of expats in the Uskudar district are assisting various aid agencies and non-profits, working long hours to help those affected by the disaster.

"I want to go to other locations where I can help and I also want to donate blood,” he says.

Upon entering the municipality’s basketball court, you can see piles of cardboard boxes and stuffed sacks all ready to be transported. A group of around 20 volunteers can be seen putting edible items and clothes into boxes, the latter according to age group and gender.

The volunteers stand in two rows facing each other and form a long queue. They carry boxes and bags, passing them along the line like a wave until each package lands at the back of the truck destined for the south.

Since the 7.7 magnitude quake levelled thousands of buildings in 11 provinces of southeastern Türkiye and several areas in Syria, almost the entire world has united to help Türkiye not just in search-and-rescue operations, but also in material aid.

From a US-based Pakistani businessman anonymously donating $30m to the country, to persecuted Rohingyas sending 'love gifts', to conflict-torn regions like Kashmir and Palestine, already suffering their own hardships, sending relief, the solidarity has come from dozens of countries and from a diverse array of groups.

Ahmad el Marouk and his father have been volunteering in the Uskudar district since the initial days of the disaster. Residents of San Francisco, the father-son duo moved to Türkiye in 2022, along with their seven family members.