The United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Syria has said that the country's death toll from last week's deadly earthquake is likely to rise further as teams scramble to remove rubble in hard-hit areas.

“We're hoping that this number will not increase by much," Muhannad Hadi said on Thursday.

The UN has reported a death toll of about 6,000 for all of Syria, including 4,400 in the opposition-controlled northwest.

That figure is higher than those reported by government authorities in Damascus and civil defence officials in the northwest, who have reported 1,414 and 2,274 deaths respectively.

“From what we are seeing … the devastation of this earthquake is really not giving us a lot of hope that this will be the end of it.”

Hadi noted that even before the earthquake, there were some 4.1 million people in need of aid in northwest Syria, many of whom were already displaced and have now become homeless or displaced again.

The UN and Syrian regime leader Bashar Al Assad reached a deal Monday to open two additional crossings, but critics say the UN should have used additional crossings without waiting for approval or found another way to get aid in, in light of the dire situation on the ground.

