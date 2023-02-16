Türkiye is reeling from the twin earthquakes that hit its southern region on February 6, which have claimed 36,187 lives as of Feburary 16. Search-and-rescue teams are still relentlessly striving to find any sign of life as they pull off several miracle rescues as many as 200 hours after the disaster.

Given the enormity of the unprecedented catastrophe, the emotions exprienced on the ground are also of unparalleled proportion. Feelings of despair, suffering and grief are intermingled with those of hope, resolve and solidarity. People who used to be at each other’s throats over political differences not too long ago are now delivering aid to quake-stricken people.

But there are some forces that continue to work against the spirit of human solidarity. While the Turkish people were desperately looking for their kith and kin trapped under the rubble, the Turkish army was being attacked by the YPG terrorists in the border town of Kilis.

An affiliate of the PKK, designated as a terrorist organisation by the US and EU, the YPG attacked Turkish forces with a multiple-launch rocket system from Tal Rifaat, a north-western Syrian town it currently occupies. Although no Turkish troops were killed, the incident is yet another marker of the sinister agenda that the YPG-PKK network pursues against the Turkish state.

Of all the days, the terror group picked the worst possible day to attack Türkiye, a day when the whole country was reeling from what has been dubbed "the disaster of the century". It gives us a sneak peek into the psyche of the terror group – that it refuses to adhere to the universal values of humanity and instead exploits tragic events like this enormous natural disaster to achieve its wicked goals.

The vile nature of this terror group came as no surprise to Turks or Syrians who have been at the receiving end of its activities.

Natural disasters of massive scale have time and again invoked the latent empathy in many people. Türkiye's tragedy is so deep and overwhelming that it has brought together people from all over the world and united them in the path of helping the victims.