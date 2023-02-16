Hamid Yakisikli has waited outside the pile of concrete that used to be his house since an earthquake devastated his home in the ancient city of Antakya. He and his two brothers have endured freezing conditions, in big jackets and wool hats, waiting for rescuers to retrieve the body of their mother, Fatma, from under the rubble.

Ever since the February 6 earthquake decimated swaths of Türkiye and Syria, survivors have gathered outside destroyed houses and apartments, refusing to leave.

Hundreds of buildings were reduced to rubble; ancient buildings lie in ruins; and the streets of Antakya's historic centre were blocked by mounds of debris and furniture, dividing the city into small blocks of apocalyptic destruction. It was the most deadly quake in Türkiye's history.

Over two million people have left the disaster zone in Türkiye according to the Turkish government. But here in the worst-hit city, hundreds are still waiting. At every corner, a few people look at a pile of rubble, praying for a wife, a sister, a son or a friend.

Yakisikli, a retired cook, was closest to his mother, Fatma. She lived right below him.

He was home when the quake struck.

“We were on the third floor, and we just found ourselves on the ground,” he said. His mother’s second-floor apartment was deep underground.

Yakisikli and his brothers initially tried to climb the rubble in search of their mother.

One caught a glimpse of her head through the debris — she was lifeless, lying on her back.

Unable to free her body, they began a long wait.

“I can’t have peace of mind without burying her,” said Yakisikli, as he watched an excavator claw at the remains of the building behind his home.

READ MORE: 'Help as much as you can': Turks sell precious cattle to help quake victims

Long wait, hope for miracle

The Yakisiklis only slept when the excavators turned off their engines, in a tent pitched in an abandoned school near their former home. There was no water, electricity or toilet in the tent.

“We will not feel good about leaving. We must get her out and bury her and then we see what we have to do,” he said.

The Yakisikli brothers find solace in the company of the living — and the occasional laugh, as they spend the days swapping stories about their travels.

Some people are hoping for a miracle.

On Wednesday, Abdulrizak Dagli and his wife read the Quran and raised their hands to the skies, as they waited for rescuers to retrieve their son and his wife, and a missing grandchild. Their 1-year-old granddaughter was pulled out of the debris alive five days after the earthquake.