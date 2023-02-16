At least 39 people, most of them undocumented US-bound migrants who had just survived a perilous jungle crossing, have died in a bus crash in Panama, officials said.

Maria Isabel Saravia, Panama's deputy director of migration, said 28 people were also injured in the accident on Wednesday.

The bus plunged down a ravine and hit a minibus about 400 kilometres west of the capital Panama City, the National Migration Service said in a media statement.

Saravia said 66 people including 20 minors were on the bus, meaning at least one victim was likely from the vehicle it hit.

UNICEF said in a note to AFP that at least three children were among the dead.

The bus was transporting migrants who had crossed the Darien Gap, an inhospitable jungle area bordering Colombia, moving westward toward Costa Rica and from there aimed to continue their journey through Central America and Mexico to the United States.

The nationalities of the occupants have not been revealed but Cuba's foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Twitter that Cubans were among the dead.

