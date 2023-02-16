A series of avalanches have killed five more people in eastern Tajikistan, the Central Asian nation's government has said, bringing the death toll over the past two days to 15 and forcing hundreds of families from their homes.

Thursday's statement came after most of the avalanches hit the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region, which borders China and Afghanistan, and where more than 400 households have been relocated away from dangerous areas.

Avalanches have hit homes as well as roads, the government said, and all international traffic has been suspended.