TÜRKİYE
UAE field hospital helps earthquake's wounded victims in Türkiye
Emergency medical facility set up in the southern city of Gaziantep started operating four days after the February 6 disaster and employs 50 personnel with 15 doctors.
An aerial view of the field hospital established by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Islahiye district of Gaziantep. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
February 16, 2023

A field hospital set up by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for earthquake victims is helping to treat wounded patients in Türkiye's Gaziantep province.

The hospital, which began operating four days after the February 6 disaster employs 50 personnel with 15 doctors.

It has a 50-bed capacity with an operating room, emergency, intensive care, psychology, and family doctor sections.

Brig Gen. Sarhan Al Neyadi, the director of the UAE team, told Anadolu news agency that they came to the region on orders from UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan after the quakes.

"We are here to help our brothers and sisters who were affected by the devastating effect in the earthquake region.

I offer my condolences to the families of the lost. We came here with a very large-capacity hospital that can help the earthquake victims medically. And we're going to help people," said Neyadi.

“Doctors from Turkish hospitals also came here, we are working as a team in coordination with them. We continue to work as a single body. Our emergency also provides 24/7 service.”

He said he visited the crisis management desk and saw how professional the crisis managers at the centre are and how well they do their jobs.

"I believe that Türkiye will overcome this disaster,” he said.

As the disaster enters its 11th day, the death toll in Türkiye stands at  35,418, making it the deadliest disaster in the country in a century.

The toll in neighbouring Syria has reached 5,814, bringing the total death toll from both countries to over 41,232. 

READ MORE: Mobilising resources: Türkiye's efforts to tackle earthquake devastation

SOURCE:AA
