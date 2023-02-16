A field hospital set up by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for earthquake victims is helping to treat wounded patients in Türkiye's Gaziantep province.

The hospital, which began operating four days after the February 6 disaster employs 50 personnel with 15 doctors.

It has a 50-bed capacity with an operating room, emergency, intensive care, psychology, and family doctor sections.

Brig Gen. Sarhan Al Neyadi, the director of the UAE team, told Anadolu news agency that they came to the region on orders from UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan after the quakes.

"We are here to help our brothers and sisters who were affected by the devastating effect in the earthquake region.

I offer my condolences to the families of the lost. We came here with a very large-capacity hospital that can help the earthquake victims medically. And we're going to help people," said Neyadi.