WORLD
3 MIN READ
China threatens US entities over downing of balloon
Beijing accuses US lawmakers of trampling on China's sovereignty after the US Congress passed a measure condemning the intrusion of the suspected Chinese spy balloon.
China threatens US entities over downing of balloon
Beijing has accused the US of overreacting in bringing the balloon down with a missile fired from an F-22 fighter jet on February 4. / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
February 16, 2023

China has threatened to take measures against American entities related to the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the American East Coast.

At a daily briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gave no details and did not identify the targets of the measures.

Wang's statement was followed by a statement issued by the country's ceremonial parliament on Thursday accusing American lawmakers of trampling on the sovereignty of other nations after the US passed a measure condemning the intrusion of the suspected Chinese spy balloon.

The National People's Congress's Foreign Affairs Committee repeated Beijing’s insistence that the balloon was an unmanned civilian weather research airship, a claim the US has dismissed citing its flight route and payload of surveillance equipment.

Beijing has also accused the US of overreacting in bringing the balloon down with a missile fired from an F-22 fighter jet.

Since the February 4 downing of the balloon, the United States has sanctioned six Chinese entities it said are linked to Beijing’s aerospace programmes.

READ MORE: US contacts China over 'spy balloon'

'Deliberate exaggeration'

RECOMMENDED

While China at first expressed regret over the February 4 incident, it has toughened its rhetoric in a further sign of how badly relations between the sides have deteriorated in recent years.

On Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said it will take measures against US entities somehow related to the downing of the balloon, without giving details.

The resolution earlier passed unanimously by the US House of Representatives “deliberately exaggerated the ‘China threat,'" the Foreign Relations Committee statement said.

That was “purely malicious hype and political manipulation," it said. “Some US Congress politicians fanned the flames, fully exposing their sinister designs to oppose China and contain China."

“In fact, it is the United States that wantonly interferes in other countries’ internal affairs, violates their sovereignty, and conducts surveillance on other countries," it said.

A range of Chinese government departments have issued daily protests over how the US handled the issue, accusing Washington of overreacting and violating “the spirit of international law." 

Beijing has offered no details on what company or government department was responsible for the giant balloon, the remnants of which are being sent to an FBI lab for analysis.

READ MORE: Biden says US 'not looking for conflict' with China

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad