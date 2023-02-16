WORLD
Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Türkiye's earthquake-hit areas
Sharif is expected to hold a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to express Pakistan's "solidarity and support" with Türkiye before heading to the epicentre of the devastation in the country's southeast.
Sharif was among the world leaders who had spoken with Erdogan immediately after the February 6 disaster. / AP Archive
Melis Alemdar
February 16, 2023

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Türkiye for two days beginning on Thursday to show solidarity with the victims of the February 6 twin earthquakes.

"In a special gesture of solidarity and support with the people of Türkiye in the wake of the massive earthquake(s) on Feb. 6, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a visit to Türkiye on February 16-17," the Pakistani prime minister's office said in a statement.

During his visit, Sharif will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to "personally convey heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation over the loss of precious lives and the widespread damage caused by the earthquake(s)."

He will also visit the earthquake-affected areas in southern Türkiye and interact with the Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed in the area.

Sharif was among the world leaders who had spoken with Erdogan on February 6.

Islamabad said it has mobilised "all available resources" to help the earthquake victims.

"Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy deep fraternal ties. Our two countries have resolutely stood by each other during every trial and tribulation," the statement added.

At least 35,418 people have been killed and 105,505 injured in the earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye last week, according to the latest figures.

READ MORE:Why does earthquake prediction remain impossible?

