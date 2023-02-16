The small, elderly woman in a white headscarf leans on a stick and holds up a wad of bills: 13,000 Turkish liras [$690] for the country's earthquake victims. She made the money by selling her cow.

Sarigul Kacan, a 70-year-old woman from Akyaka, a town on Türkiye's eastern border with Armenia, represents the solidarity shown by Turks to victims of last week's twin quakes, which have killed more than 35,000 people in Türkiye and nearly 6,000 in Syria.

Millions of people are without homes, jobs and possessions, but fellow citizens are doing everything they can to help.

Turkish news channels broadcast breathless coverage of people packing boxes of food, clothes and essentials to deliver to survivors.

"I sold my cow and I will give the money to the district governor for the good of those who were killed and who were underneath the rubble," Kacan told local media.

Other Turkish villagers have sold their precious cattle too.

In the eastern province of Erzurum where an earthquake killed around 1,500 people in 1983, Nazime Kilic sold the bull she "raised with (her) own two hands" for the equivalent of $1,220.

The 1983 tremor survivor gave the money to Turkey's disaster management agency AFAD, DHA news reported.

"I have eight children. I told them: help as much as you can," the elderly woman said.

Sakine Tanrikulu, who was raising her calf in central Anatolia for a Muslim pilgrimage, sold it without hesitation. As did Gulper Tosun in western Türkiye, who gave up her "favourite calf". They raised $960 each.

Another Erzurum quake survivor, Cafer Gunes, gave around $2,120, money he had been saving up for a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

