TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
'What day are we on?': Woman extricated in Türkiye on 10th day asks rescuer
Rescues of Ela and her two children from debris come 228 hours after first earthquake on February 6 hit her apartment building in southern Hatay province.
'What day are we on?': Woman extricated in Türkiye on 10th day asks rescuer
Ela and her two children were saved in Hatay, one of the 11 southern provinces hit hard by the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes. / AA
Baba UmarBaba Umar
February 15, 2023

First responders have extricated a woman and her two children — a boy and a girl — from a collapsed apartment building in southern Hatay province, a full 228 hours after the first 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Türkiye in the early hours of February 6. 

All three were taken to a hospital.

Rescuer Mehmet Eryilmaz said on Wednesday the woman, named Ela, asked what day it was when she was pulled from the wreckage.

"First, I held her hand," Eryilmaz toldAnadolu Agency about reaching her in the rubble. 

"We talked, chatted and calmed (her) down. After that, we continued our work. ... We are very happy; it's the fifth life we saved."

READ MORE: Elderly among survivors rescued nine days after Türkiye earthquakes

The earthquakes that killed more than 41,000 people in southern Türkiye and northern Syria produced more grieving and suffering along with extraordinary rescues and appeals for aid.

Eryilmaz, who is a member of a team trained to perform mine rescues, added: "She asked for water in the first place but we did not give anything before the medical teams intervened. She asked, 'What day are we on?'"

Health worker Ali Parlas, who treated Ela and her son and daughter, said the three were dehydrated but in reasonable condition.

The children's names are Meysam and Ali, Eryilmaz said.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Türkiye quakes: List of ‘miracle’ babies rescued from deepest ruins

Türkiye makes more arrests

The rescues were exceptions to the grim work of locating the bodies of the remaining dead. 

The first earthquake and a 7.6 magnitude quake nine hours later destroyed thousands of buildings. 

Survivors and building experts have said shoddy construction contributed to the massive death toll.

A number of new arrests have been made in Türkiye over collapsed buildings in the quake zone. Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag has vowed to take action against negligence and flaws in the buildings. 

On Wednesday, Türkiye arrested 15 of the 39 detained suspects, including contractors, for alleged negligence in buildings that collapsed in southeastern Diyarbakir province. 

Dozens others have been detained or arrested in connection with "flawed" constructions in the disaster region.

READ MORE:Türkiye makes flurry of new arrests over collapsed buildings in quake zone

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad