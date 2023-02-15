First responders have extricated a woman and her two children — a boy and a girl — from a collapsed apartment building in southern Hatay province, a full 228 hours after the first 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Türkiye in the early hours of February 6.

All three were taken to a hospital.

Rescuer Mehmet Eryilmaz said on Wednesday the woman, named Ela, asked what day it was when she was pulled from the wreckage.

"First, I held her hand," Eryilmaz toldAnadolu Agency about reaching her in the rubble.

"We talked, chatted and calmed (her) down. After that, we continued our work. ... We are very happy; it's the fifth life we saved."

The earthquakes that killed more than 41,000 people in southern Türkiye and northern Syria produced more grieving and suffering along with extraordinary rescues and appeals for aid.

Eryilmaz, who is a member of a team trained to perform mine rescues, added: "She asked for water in the first place but we did not give anything before the medical teams intervened. She asked, 'What day are we on?'"

Health worker Ali Parlas, who treated Ela and her son and daughter, said the three were dehydrated but in reasonable condition.

The children's names are Meysam and Ali, Eryilmaz said.