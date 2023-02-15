As the rescue operation entered its tenth day in the quake-hit parts of Turkiye, a rare moment of joy swept the dusty streets of Kahramanmaras when a 42-year-old woman was pulled alive 222 hours (almost 10 days) from under the rubble of a collapsed residential building.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the twin earthquakes, which struck southern Turkiye, where the Kahramanmaras province located, and northwestern Syria on February 6.

With temperature dropping and time running out, rescuers are relying on high-tech gadgets to find survivors. Here’s how some of them work:

A new age for drones

Drones, especially those made by Turkish firms such as Baykar Technology, have proved their efficacy on the battlefield. They are also increasingly being deployed following natural disasters.

Rescuers have relied on drones to get a bird's eye view of the situation on the ground, helping identify what part in an affected zone needs immediate attention.

Syncing the information with satellite imagery can help identify location of the damaged structures in real-time to any centralised control centre, enabling close coordination between various relief agencies.

The Turkish defence industry has sent more than a hundred unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones to the region.

UAVs of the Turkish Air Force, some of which were equipped with rapid mapping pods that enable them to generate high-resolution maps of thousands of square kilometers, have also been deployed in the quake-hot zone.

There are some specific technologies that have been assisting search and rescue operations more than a little and help them save lives for the past 10 days.

Behind-the-wall radars (DAR)

The DAR radar system has saved lives by helping locate people trapped underneath mounds of debris and concrete. It senses breathing and hand-arm movements.

At least 20 people have been dug out of the quake debris using DAR.