The residents evacuated from the quake-hit cities of Türkiye will return to their hometowns once container cities are set up and affected areas normalised, the Turkish interior minister has said.

"When cities begin to normalise and container cities are set up, our evacuated citizens will, of course, return to their cities," Suleyman Soylu said in a statement on Wednesday on the aftermath of the quakes in southeastern Türkiye, which left thousands of buildings levelled.

"Maybe their first year won’t be the same as before, we will try to make sure their needs are catered to," he added.

Speaking at the Disaster Coordination Center in Kahramanmaras, the province at the epicentres of last week’s 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, Soylu added that initial financial aid of $530 (10,000 liras) has been provided to nearly 336,000 families so far.

Rebuilding cities

Soylu also shot down claims that there is an outbreak of the acute intestinal disease in quake-hit areas, adding that the Health Ministry is vigilant over any epidemic.