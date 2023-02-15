TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Baby recovering after fall from fifth floor apartment during Türkiye quake
Birce Fansa survived with injuries after falling while in a cradle from the fifth floor of a building in Hatay's Antakya at the height of the quake, but her two siblings died.
Baby recovering after fall from fifth floor apartment during Türkiye quake
The baby was noticed by the people after hearing her cry in the aftermath of the quake, and she was then taken to Adana City Hospital by ambulance. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
February 15, 2023

Doctors in Türkiye continue to treat an eight-month-old baby, who fell five stories from an apartment building during last week’s major quakes in the country's southern region, calling her survival miraculous.

Birce Fansa fell from the fifth floor of the building with her cradle during the quake in Hatay’s Antakya district.

Her mother and father, Nilay and Cengiz, were rescued from the building’s rubble 13 and 33 hours after the quake, respectively, while her older siblings Alin and Nil did not survive.

The baby was noticed by the people after hearing her cry.

She was then taken to Adana City Hospital by ambulance.

Dr Nursah Keskin, who is treating the baby at the hospital, told reporters that Birce is very lucky.

READ MORE: Quake victim gives birth to baby girl in southwestern Türkiye

RECOMMENDED

“We started treatments to reverse intracranial hemorrhage. Her leg is broken… Much worse things could have happened with the impact of hitting the ground. God protected her, it's a miracle,” she said.

The mother said at first she did not know that Birce was alive but now she feels relieved.

At least 35,400 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors last week were centreed in Kahramanmaras and struck nine other provinces.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

In neighbouring Syria, at least 3,688 people were killed bringing the total number of fatalities from both countries to more than 41,000.

READ MORE: Türkiye quakes: List of ‘miracle’ babies rescued from deepest ruins

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad