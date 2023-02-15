Doctors in Türkiye continue to treat an eight-month-old baby, who fell five stories from an apartment building during last week’s major quakes in the country's southern region, calling her survival miraculous.

Birce Fansa fell from the fifth floor of the building with her cradle during the quake in Hatay’s Antakya district.

Her mother and father, Nilay and Cengiz, were rescued from the building’s rubble 13 and 33 hours after the quake, respectively, while her older siblings Alin and Nil did not survive.

The baby was noticed by the people after hearing her cry.

She was then taken to Adana City Hospital by ambulance.

Dr Nursah Keskin, who is treating the baby at the hospital, told reporters that Birce is very lucky.

