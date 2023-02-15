Syria's opposition-held northwest was already in dire straits before the twin Türkiye quakes struck. Having lived through more than a decade of bombardment, faltering international support and a crippling economic crisis, the country was not ready for what followed.

Instead of bombs from the sky, the earth rumbled from below early on the morning of February 6 – sending multi-storey cinderblock houses tumbling onto the heads of residents.

The earthquake left more than 5,800 dead in Syria and over 35,000 in Türkiye, where international help could easily flow in.

But the complex politics of humanitarian assistance in Syria's opposition-held northwest left many war-weary citizens there fending for themselves.

Walid Ibrahim lost more than two dozen of his family members – among them his brother, his cousin, and all their children. He only managed to remove their bodies from under the rubble two days after the quake.

"We were removing rock after rock and finding nothing underneath. People were under the concrete screaming, 'Get us out! Get us out!' But we'd come up with empty hands," he said.

"Your hands alone aren't enough."

READ MORE:Psychological disorders mount among Türkiye, Syria earthquake survivors

'Hardest hit areas'

Parts of the provinces of Idlib and adjacent Aleppo suffered the bulk of the quake's casualties in Syria: over 4,000 of the entire Syrian death toll of more than 5,800, according to the United Nations and government authorities.

Four Syrian towns in a stretch bordering Türkiye were among the hardest hit: Salqin, Harem, Jinderis and Atareb.

On an organised press tour on Tuesday, Reuters saw around 20 men and boys trying to salvage what they could from pulverized homes in Harem and its outskirts, without protective gear or uniforms.

Only some wore work gloves, covered in the grey-white dust of smashed cinderblocks.

Even their eyelashes, cracked lips and beards were coated in the chalky substance.

One man prayed among the rubble as a lone excavator cleared debris. Children chased each other around mounds of ruins and twisted rebar.