Chinese leader Xi Jinping has expressed support for Iran during a visit by its president as Tehran continues on Wednesday to expand relations with Beijing to offset Western sanctions over its nuclear development.

The official Chinese account of Xi’s meeting on Tuesday with Ebrahim Raisi gave no indication of whether they also discussed Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Raisi's three-day visit to China is scheduled until Thursday.

Tehran supplied military drones to Russian President Vladimir Putin's government but says they were delivered before the war began.

Xi expressed support for Raisi’s government in language Beijing uses to criticise Washington’s domination of global affairs.

China and Iran portray themselves, alongside Moscow, as counterweights to American power.

“China supports Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty” and “resisting unilateralism and bullying,” Xi said in a statement carried by Chinese state TV on its website.

Xi and Raisi attended the signing of 20 cooperation agreements including trade and tourism, the Chinese government announced.

Those add to a 25-year strategy agreement signed in 2021 to cooperate in developing oil, industry and other fields.

China is one of the biggest buyers of Iranian oil and a source of investment.

Iran has struggled for years under trade and financial sanctions imposed by Washington and other Western governments over what they say is Tehran’s efforts to develop nuclear weapons, an accusation the Iranian government denies.