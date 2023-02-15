Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Russian troops have broken through the defences of Ukrainian forces in part of the Luhansk region, the Russian Defence Ministry said early on Wednesday.

"During the offensive ... the Ukrainian troops randomly retreated to a distance of up to three kilometres (1.9 miles) from the previously occupied lines," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Even the more fortified second line of defence of the enemy could not hold the breakthrough of the Russian military."

The ministry did not specify in which part of the Luhansk region the offensive took place.

Here are the other updates:

1051 GMT — Ukraine defends Luhansk region as Russia builds up forces: governor

Russia is pouring heavy equipment and mobilising troops into the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine but Ukrainian forces are still defending the region, regional governor Serhiy Haidai has said.

Russia said earlier on Wednesday that its troops had broken through two fortified lines of Ukrainian defences on the eastern front. The Russian Defence Ministry said Ukrainian forces had retreated in the face of Russian attacks in the Luhansk region.

1035 GMT — Russian journalist gets six years for accusing Russia of Ukraine theatre bombing

A Russian journalist has been sentenced to six years in a penal colony for accusing the Russian air force of bombing a theatre in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol last April where women and children were sheltering.

The Lenin district court in the Siberian city of Barnaul also banned Maria Ponоmarenko from working as a journalist for five years, according to a court service statement. State prosecutors had asked for a nine-year sentence.

"If it is a war - then call it a war," Ponоmarenko said from a cage in the courtroom. "This is a state crime against the army - it is like spitting on the graves of veterans."

The Donetsk Regional Academic Drama Theatre in Mariupol was destroyed by an air strike on the morning of March 16, 2022. It had been used as a haven for civilians during the Russian siege of the city.

1014 GMT —Tank delivery for Ukraine came a bit late: German vice chancellor

The delivery of German-made Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine came "a bit too late", Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has said, since time was running short ahead of an expected Russian offensive.

"With the decision to send the tanks we are doing what we can," he told newspaper Die Zeit in comments published on Wednesday. "A bit too late, but it's done... Everyone is expecting a terrible Russian offensive... Time is pressing."

He added that Germany was not up for a debate on sending warplanes, which Ukraine says it needs in its war against Russia.

1000 GMT — Ukraine urges financial crime watchdog to expel Russia

Ukraine has issued a new appeal to the global financial crime watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to exclude Russia and blacklist it as a high-risk jurisdiction, the finance ministry said.

"As we near the first anniversary of Russia's unprovoked and brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, it is time for both reflection and actions," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in a statement.

"FATF designating Russia as high risk will choke (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's ability to finance his illegal and unjustified brutal war and insulate our economic systems from Russian malfeasance. We must stop Russia to protect not just Ukraine, but the entire global financial system."

0846 GMT — EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine: Von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the EU will propose sanctions targeting for the first time Iranian economic operators involved in the war in Ukraine.

"For the first time we are also proposing to sanction Iranian entities including those linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard," Von der Leyen told European lawmakers in Strasbourg.

Von der Leyen said the 10th package of sanctions, worth a total of $11.79 billion, would target new trade bans and technology export cont rols, including drones, helicopters and missiles.

0820 GMT — UN appeals for $5.6 billion for aid to Ukraine in 2023