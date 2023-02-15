Solidarity calls have poured in on Valentine's Day in the United States for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, where death toll from last week's twin quakes has soared to more than 41,000.

Slappin' Chick, a restaurant in New York's Long Island area, said it will donate all of its Valentine's Day earnings to earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

"In an attempt to assist those in need in Türkiye and Syria. Slappin' Chick has decided to donate 100 percent of our daily earnings to support those affected by the recent disaster.

"Please join us on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023, where all proceeds on that day will go towards the relief efforts. We hope to see you all there!" owner Zafar Ahmad said on Instagram.

Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania said on Twitter that Turkish students at the school sold roses and Turkish delight for the benefit of earthquake victims on Valentine's Day.

Stillman Elementary School in Tenafly, New Jersey also raised funds for earthquake victims on Valentine's Day.

"Our Stillman Elementary School family has expressed their compassion this Valentine's Day. What an overwhelming response for much needed items that will be sent to those devastated by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria," said the school.