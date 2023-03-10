When two massive earthquakes struck southern Türkiye and parts of neighbouring Syria on February 6, most people had no clue of the death and devastation that was to follow.

Caught in their homes and workplaces, more than 52,000 people lost their lives in what has been described as the "disaster of the century".

The devastation caused by the twin earthquakes and subsequent aftershocks has put the spotlight back on the developing science of earthquake prediction.

In recent years, scientists have made progress in creating early earthquake warning systems that send alerts directly to people's phones when seismometers detect the start of tremors.

This technology offers only seconds of warning, depending on proximity to the epicentre, which may provide enough time for people to take cover and protect themselves.

One novel technology that could boost these early warning systems is distributed acoustic sensing (DAS).

Although DAS is still in its infancy, scientists believe that it could use the vast network of fibre optic cables beneath our feet to detect seismic waves.

While these cables are primarily for telecommunications, the ground's movement slightly disrupts the light travelling through the line, creating distinct signals scientists can detect.

Although DAS cannot predict earthquakes, it can detect early tremors that could be the first sign of an impending earthquake.

READ MORE: Why does earthquake prediction remain impossible?

Replacing seismometers