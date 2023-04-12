TÜRKİYE
Türkiye saves dozens of migrants illegally pushed back by Greece
The irregular migrants were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guards in two separate incidents off the coast of Türkiye's southern Mugla province.
Greek authorities have been repeatedly criticised for their treatment of migrants. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
April 12, 2023

Turkish Coast Guard units have rescued 79 irregular migrants in two separate incidents, the Coast Guard Command said in a statement.

Some 44 migrants on life rafts off the coast of Marmaris district in Mugla province were saved after being pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces, the statement said on Wednesday.

Coast guard crews headed to the region after they were informed that there was a group of irregular migrants on two life rafts, according to Tuesday's statement.

The migrants were brought to Marmaris pier and handed over to the provincial directorate of the Presidency of Migration Management after procedures.

In a separate incident, 35 irregular migrants pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces were rescued off the coast of Ayvalik district in Balikesir province.

The Coast Guard’s TCSG-907 boat was assigned to the region upon receiving information on the group of migrants off the coast.

The migrants were sent to the provincial directorate of the Presidency of Migration Management following procedures.

Illegal practice

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

