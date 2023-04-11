New Israeli-made spyware resembling the notorious Pegasus programme has been used to target journalists and opposition politicians in several countries, a Canadian watchdog said.

The spyware and related exploit or hacking software was created by the little-known firm QuaDream Ltd, which was established by a former Israeli military official and veterans of NSO Group, the creator of Pegasus, Citizen Lab said on Tuesday.

Citizen Lab, which studies the abuse of digital technologies, said based on the samples shared with them by Microsoft Threat Intelligence, it identified at least five people targeted by QuaDream spyware and exploits in North America, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

"Victims include journalists, political opposition figures, and an NGO worker," it said, saying it would not identify them at the moment.

Citizen Lab said they were able to identify more than 600 servers and 200 domain names that are linked to QuaDream's spyware between late 2021 and early 2023, including servers that have been used to receive data exfiltrated from QuaDream victims, and servers used for QuaDream’s one-click browser exploits.

Spyware like Pegasus has been widely used by governments and other actors to spy on opponents, media and activists.

The programmes can be placed on computers and cellphones by phishing communications and backdoor exploits, and can survey and transmit information on the phone back to an operator without the user's knowledge.

"The company is known for its spyware marketed under the name 'Reign', which, like NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, reportedly utilises zero-click exploits to hack into target devices," Citizen Lab said.

Self-destruct feature