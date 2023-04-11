The Kremlin has said Russia will be represented at a "proper level" at the inauguration ceremony of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Türkiye later this month.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow on Tuesday, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin will soon announce who will chair the Russian delegation at the opening, adding that there will be engagement via video link as well.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may travel to Türkiye to attend the ceremony on April 27, either in person or via teleconference.

The plant's first unit is scheduled to begin operations this year, when the nation will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the republic. The remaining three units will be operational at a rate of one per year by the end of 2026.

Akkuyu nuclear power plant