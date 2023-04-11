Visiting UN chief Antonio Guterres has appealed for "massive" international support for Somalia as it battles a desperate humanitarian crisis caused by drought and protracted armed conflict.

Guterres said at a joint press conference with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud that he was on a "visit of solidarity" to the troubled Horn of Africa nation, where five million people are facing high levels of food insecurity.

"I am also here to ring the alarm on the need of massive international support...because of the humanitarian difficulties the country is facing," he said, adding that he wanted to help build Somalia's security capacity and encourage its development.

The United Nations has launched a $2.6 billion call for humanitarian assistance, but Guterres said the appeal was only 15 percent funded.

Somalia's worst drought in decades has driven many to the brink of famine, while the government is also engaged in a major offensive to quell a bloody insurgency.

Solidarity visit

The UN chief, who is making his first visit to the country since March 2017, is also due to tour a camp for internally displaced people before leaving on Wednesday.

Mohamud said the trip was also a gesture of solidarity "towards the government and the democratic process of Somalia".