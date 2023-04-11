Türkiye has launched its long-anticipated largest warship and the world’s first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier, enhancing its naval capabilities and making the country one of the few nations in the world with a domestically-built aircraft carrier.

The multipurpose amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu, which will strengthen Türkiye’s political stance and leadership worldwide, symbolises the “Century of Türkiye”, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the delivery ceremony on Monday in Istanbul.

“TCG Anadolu has the capabilities to conduct military operations in every corner of the world,” Erdogan added. “We will be able to transfer to crisis areas with this ship quickly.”

According to Can Kasapoglu, director of the Security and Defense Research Program at the Istanbul-based think-tank EDAM, “TCG Anadolu is a 30,000-ton tool of defence diplomacy, considering that prestigious warships are among the most valuable diplomatic assets of the country they represent”.

Kasapoglu stated in an analysis for Anadolu Agency that the TCG Anadolu warship will attract international media attention with every port visit, message delivered, and visiting leader hosted on board.

Here is why the warship is a unique addition to the Turkish military.

Though billed as the world’s first UCAV carrier, the under-development light attack aircraft Hurjet will also be able to land and take off from the warship. In addition, the Turkish UCAVs, Bayraktar TB3 and Kizilelma will provide cutting-edge strike capabilities to the TCG Anadolu.