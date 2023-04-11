Pakistan administered Kashmir's Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been sacked from his office by a court in a contempt case, the court order said.

Chief Justice of the Muzaffarabad High Court Sadaqat Hussain Raja, who headed a panel of four judges that convicted Ilyas, told a packed courtroom on Tuesday that he "stands disqualified from being the member of the legislative assembly and ceases to hold any public office".

Ilyas comes from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted from office in a no-confidence vote last year.

The Kashmir leader was tried over a speech he made last week criticising the courts for what he said was interference in his government's affairs, a court official told Reuters news agency.

A convicted leader under Pakistani law would be disqualified from contesting any elections for five years. He has the right to appeal to the Supreme Court against the sentence.