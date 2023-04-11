Tuesday, April 11, 2023

The United States has serious concerns about Ukraine's ability to make significant gains in an upcoming counteroffensive, as well as Kiev's capacity to keep defending against Russian strikes, according to a report and documents reviewed by the AFP news agency.

The documents are part of a trove of highly sensitive material that has been posted online, sparking a US criminal investigation into a breach the Pentagon says poses a "very serious" risk to national security.

Ukraine is expected to launch an attack on invading Russian troops in the spring — its first major military push of t he year.

But one top secret document said tough Russian defences and "enduring Ukrainian deficiencies in training and munitions supplies probably will strain progress and exacerbate casualties during the offensive," the Washington Post reported.

A document reviewed by AFP — this one marked "secret" — details the dire state of Ukrainian air defences, which have been instrumental in protecting against Russian strikes and preventing Moscow's forces from gaining control of the skies.

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States will continue to investigate the recent purported leak of classified documents until the source of them was found.

"We will continue to investigate and turn over every rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it," Austin said during a press conference at the State Department after a series of meetings with the Secretary of State.

Follow more updates👇

2000 GMT —Trudeau shrugs off pro-Russian hack on Canada as Ukraine PM visits

Pro-Russian hackers disrupted Canadian government websites during a visit by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, but this will not weaken Ottawa's strong bond with Kyiv, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The official websites of the Canadian leader and the Senate, as well as others, were down in the morning.

Trudeau confirmed they'd been hacked, while a group calling itself NoName took responsibility in a post on Telegram.

"It's not uncommon for Russian hackers to target countries as they are showing their steadfast support for Ukraine, as they're welcoming Ukrainian delegations or leadership to visit.

So the timing isn't surprising," Trudeau told a joint news conference with Shmyhal.

"But in case anyone was wondering, Russia being able to bring down an official government of Canada webpage for a few hours is in no way going to dissuade us from our unshakeable support of Ukraine," he said.

1800 GMT – Russians hacked cameras in Ukraine coffee shops for intel: US official

Russians hackers have logged into private security cameras in Ukraine coffee shops to collect intelligence on aid convoys passing by, a top US security official said.

Rob Joyce, director of cybersecurity at the National Security Agency, said Russian government and government-backed hackers persist in attacking Ukrainian information technology systems as part of their invasion of the country.

One focus is closed circuit TV cameras used by local authorities and private businesses to monitor their surroundings, he said.

"There are continued attacks on Ukrainian interests, whether it's financial, government, personal, individual business, just trying to be disruptive," Joyce said at the Center for International and Strategic Studies in Washington.

1800 GMT – Russia hits eastern Ukraine with air strikes, artillery attacks

Russian forces have pounded frontline cities in eastern Ukraine with air strikes and artillery attacks.

The Russians pressed on with their offensive in the eastern Donetsk region where several cities and towns came under heavy bombardment, Ukraine's general staff said.

Ukrainian forces repelled several attacks, it said, as the Russian military kept up its effort to take control of Bakhmut.

A top Ukrainian commander accused Moscow of using "scorched earth" tactics.

"The enemy switched to so-called scorched earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire," Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said of Bakhmut.

The battle for the small and now largely ruined city on the edge of a chunk of Russian-controlled territory in Donetsk has been the bloodiest of the 13-month war as Moscow tries to inject momentum into its campaign after recent setbacks.

Both sides have suffered heavy casualties in the Bakhmut fighting, but Syrskyi said: "The situation is difficult but controllable."

1739 GMT – Canada pledges fresh Ukraine military aid, sanctions on Russia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada imposed new sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine and pledged new military support for Kiev.