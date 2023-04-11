Michel hid in the outdoor lavatory of his church in Kishishe, a town in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, praying that M23 rebels wouldn't find him.

That day, November 29, the rebels raided the town of thousands of people and committed their worst-recorded massacre since launching their violent campaign in late 2021.

Over 170 civilians were killed, according to the United Nations.

"The militants told them to sit on the edge of a hole (on the ground), and they started shooting them," said Michel, who witnessed the killings from his hiding place.

M23 rebels had captured Kishishe a week earlier, but they swept back into the town again that morning, searching for Mai-Mai militiamen who attacked them and then hid inside houses, according to several residents.

The M23 - allegedly backed by neighbouring Rwanda - has captured swathes of territory in eastern Congo's North Kivu province and advanced within several dozen kilometres of its capital Goma.

Over 900,000 people have fled its advance, the International Organization for Migration says.

The Tutsi-led militia has gained strategic toeholds across North Kivu, including lucrative border posts and control of most roads leading to Goma.

But its capture of Kishishe resonated for another reason: the town had long been a bastion of the FDLR militia - a descendant of the Rwandan Hutu extremist groups that carried out the 1994 Tutsi genocide in Rwanda.

The M23 recently withdrew from Kishishe.

AFP visited the town on April 5. All names of interviewees have been changed to protect their safety.

READ MORE: Ugandan troops join regional force in DRC to oversee withdrawal of rebels

'Disappear from Earth'

Residents described M23 fighters as launching a manhunt in Kishishe on November 29, going door-to-door and slaughtering any men or boys they found.

Standing near the mass grave, Michel clasped his hands together as he recounted the attack.

Dozens of people had taken refuge in the church, explained Michel, but to no avail.

"They started killing everywhere," the 40-year-old farmer said.

"They said every man there had to disappear from the Earth."

Standing close by, another resident pointed to the top of a hill, where he said "are more bodies".

Bullet casings littered the ground on the hilltop, which had also had defensive trenches cut into the earth - and a freshly dug grave in a cassava patch.

"Four people are buried here," said a farmer, pointing to the grave.

Stench of death