WORLD
4 MIN READ
Taiwan spots Chinese warships, planes around island after drills end
China completed three days of military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan on Monday that saw it simulate targeted strikes and practise a blockade of the island.
Taiwan spots Chinese warships, planes around island after drills end
Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected nine Chinese warships and 26 aircraft around the island as of 11:00 am (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. / Reuters
By Sunbul Sayedi
April 11, 2023

Chinese warships and aircraft have been still operating around Taiwan, the island's defence ministry said, a day after Beijing declared an end to its massive war games.

Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected nine Chinese warships and 26 aircraft around the island as of 11:00 am (0300 GMT) on Tuesday.

China "organised military aircraft this morning and crossed the median line from the north, the centre, and the south," the ministry said, referring to the unofficial but once largely adhered-to border that runs down the middle of the Taiwan Strait.

China launched three days of military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan on Saturday that saw it simulate targeted strikes and practise a blockade of the island.

The show of force from Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory, was a response to Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, an encounter it had warned would provoke retaliatory measures.

On Monday, the final day of the drills, the ministry said it had detected 12 Chinese warships and 91 aircraft around the island, with 54 planes crossing into Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

During the exercises, J15 fighter jets had been deployed off China's Shandong aircraft carrier and were among the aircraft that crossed the median line, the defence ministry added.

The ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan's territorial airspace, and includes a far greater area that overlaps with part of China's own ADIZ and even some of the mainland.

Tsai condemned the military drills on Monday, hours after they officially came to an end, saying China was using Taiwan's engagement with the United States as an "excuse to launch military exercises, causing instability in Taiwan and the region".

READ MORE:China completes Taiwan war games aimed at 'sealing off' island

RECOMMENDED

'Successfully completed'

After the three-day exercise, the Chinese military said it had "successfully completed" tasks related to its "Joint Sword" drills.

The war games saw Beijing simulate "sealing" off the island, with state media reporting dozens of planes had practised an "aerial blockade".

The United States, which had repeatedly called for China to show restraint, on Monday sent the USS Milius guided-missile destroyer through contested parts of the South China Sea.

The deployment triggered condemnation from China, which said the vessel had "illegally intruded" into its territorial waters.

Separately, Beijing warned that Taiwanese independence and cross-strait peace were "mutually exclusive", blaming Taipei and unnamed "foreign forces" supporting it for the tensions.

The White House made clear that relations with Beijing were rocky following the drills.

READ MORE: China rehearses 'sealing off' Taiwan on third day of war games

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire