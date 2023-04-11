Major cryptocurrency bitcoin has breached the key $30,000 level for the first time in 10 months, adding to its steady gains as investors raised bets that the US Federal Reserve will soon end its aggressive monetary tightening campaign.

Bitcoin peaked at $30,438 in Asian trade on Tuesday and was last 2 percent higher at $30,262. It has gained about 6 percent since the start of the month, after rising 23 percent in March.

The token's surge follows Friday's closely-watched US nonfarm payrolls report that showed employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in March, pointing to a still-resilient economy.

However, banking sector turmoil sparked by last month's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has raised market expectations that the Fed is unlikely to lift interest rates much higher for longer as it looks to ease the stress on the sector.

Broad-based rally