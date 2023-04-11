North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for expanding the country's war deterrence capabilities in a "more practical and offensive" way, state media said, to counter what it called "frantic" aggression by the United States and South Korea.

Kim's call on Tuesday comes as Pyongyang has opened the year with a flurry of weapons tests, including what state media has claimed are nuclear-capable underwater drones and the launch of two intercontinental ballistic missiles.

On Monday, Kim attended a meeting of the Central Military Commission to discuss ways to "cope with the escalating moves of the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet traitors to unleash a war of aggression," Pyongyang's Korean Central News Agency said.

Kim ordered that the country's deterrence capabilities be strengthened with "increasing speed" and in a "more practical and offensive" manner.

