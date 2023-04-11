Hundreds of Israelis have rallied in Tel Aviv against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he delivered a televised speech.

Protesters clashed with police late on Monday after closing down the Ayalon Highway, a major artery for the city.

In videos circulating on social media, they chanted slogans and asked police: "What have you done in Al Aqsa?,” referring to the recent raids by Israeli security forces on the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

Eight protestors were detained according to the Haaretz newspaper, while police sources said two people were arrested.

Protestors chanted "There is no such thing as illegal protests" as they clashed with police, who had declared the demonstrations illegal.

Netanyahu gave a televised address late Monday at the Tel Aviv headquarters of the Israeli army and discussed his divisive judicial reform plan.

He blamed the previous government and the protest movement against his administration for the recent wave of terrorist attacks against Israelis, saying that on account of the many "terror threats," the country is facing, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will remain in office, reversing his decision to fire him.

