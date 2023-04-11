WORLD
Hundreds of protesters hit Israeli streets after Netanyahu's speech
In a televised speech, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed his divisive judicial reform plan and held the protest movement against his administration "accountable" for the "recent acts of terror".
Protesters clashed with police late on Monday after closing down the Ayalon Highway, a major artery for the city. / AA
By Rabiul Islam
April 11, 2023

Hundreds of Israelis have rallied in Tel Aviv against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he delivered a televised speech.

Protesters clashed with police late on Monday after closing down the Ayalon Highway, a major artery for the city.

In videos circulating on social media, they chanted slogans and asked police: "What have you done in Al Aqsa?,” referring to the recent raids by Israeli security forces on the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

Eight protestors were detained according to the Haaretz newspaper, while police sources said two people were arrested.

Protestors chanted "There is no such thing as illegal protests" as they clashed with police, who had declared the demonstrations illegal.

Netanyahu gave a televised address late Monday at the Tel Aviv headquarters of the Israeli army and discussed his divisive judicial reform plan.

He blamed the previous government and the protest movement against his administration for the recent wave of terrorist attacks against Israelis, saying that on account of the many "terror threats," the country is facing, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will remain in office, reversing his decision to fire him.

READ MORE:'Netanyahu is leading us to war': Thousands join Israeli judicial protests

Controversial judicial reforms

Proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin on January 5, the judicial reform would be the most radical change ever in the system of government in Israel. If enacted, they would give the government unchecked powers over the courts and give the Netanyahu-dominated Knesset, or parliament, effective control over judicial appointments, thereby weakening the Supreme Court.

Israel has seen mass protests over the past few weeks against plans by the government to implement the reforms, which is seen by the opposition as a power grab in favour of the executive.

Netanyahu, however, insists that his judicial plans would enhance democracy and restore the balance between the legislative, executive, and judicial branches.

On March 27, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, bowed to pressure and announced a temporary halt to the judicial overhaul plans.

READ MORE:Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu govt for 13th week

SOURCE:AA
