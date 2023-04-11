The mother of the six-year-old US elementary school student who shot and seriously wounded his teacher in January has been charged with felony child neglect, a prosecutor in the eastern state of Virginia announced.

In addition to the felony indictment, Deja Taylor was also charged by a grand jury with "misdemeanour recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child," a statement by the Newport News prosecutor's office said.

Taylor's lawyer James Ellenson told AFP that his client "will be turning herself in later this week."

The port city's lead prosecutor, Howard Gwynn, said his investigation into the widely-publicised shooting was ongoing, and that he would be requesting the empanelment of a "special grand jury" -- a panel of citizens with broad investigative powers -- to review the school's security arrangements.

"If the Special Grand Jury determines that additional persons are criminally responsible under the law, it can return additional indictments," said Gwynn, who announced last month that no charges would be brought against Taylor's six-year-old son.

'Acute disability'