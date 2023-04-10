The apparent leak of highly sensitive US documents - many of them related to the war in Ukraine - presents a "very serious" risk to US national security, the Pentagon has said.

The documents circulating online pose "a very serious risk to national security and have the potential to spread disinformation," Chris Meagher, the assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, told journalists on Monday.

"We're still investigating how this happened, as well as the scope of the issue. There have been steps to take a closer look at how this type of information is distributed and to whom," Meagher said.

Meagher declined to comment on whether the documents are genuine, saying a Pentagon team is working to make that assessment, but noted that photos circulating online seemed to show sensitive information.

Security breach