At least six people were dead in an avalanche in eastern France, local media reported.

The avalanche swept down the Armancette glacier in the Alps on Sunday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the site.

Among the six dead included two guides. According to the daily Le Figaro, one person was injured while eight others escaped unharmed.

Local authorities said that the exact number of hiking groups and skiers is unknown and that the rescue operations continued.