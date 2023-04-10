WORLD
Scores arrested in eastern Indian state amid a spike in communal violence
Authorities have temporarily suspended internet and banned assembly of more than 5 people in the state of Jharkhand after clashes broke out between Hindus and Muslims.
Five Indian states have recently witnessed communal violence during Hindu religious festivities last month. / AP Archive
By Abid Sultan
April 10, 2023

More than 50 people have been arrested in India's eastern state of Jharkhand after communal clashes erupted between Hindus and Muslims.

Prabhat Kumar, a senior police officer in the area, confirmed the arrests to reporters on Monday.

“Police force and surveillance teams with drones have been deployed in sensitive areas and situation is under control,” Kumar told ANI news service.

The district authorities have temporarily suspended internet and banned the assembly of more than five people in Jamshedpur area in a bid to quell further unrest.

On Sunday, communal violence erupted in the area over the alleged desecration of a saffron flag, which is used for Hindu festivals.

Rising communal tensions

A local Hindu organisation alleged that they found a piece of meat wrapped in the flag. Many pious Hindus look down upon the consumption of meat.

Soon, Hindu protesters were out on the streets demanding action against those involved in the incident.

According to the police, protesters hurled stones at shops and vehicles in the area.

Five Indian states have recently witnessed communal violence during Hindu religious festivities last month. At least two people were killed in those incidents.

Communal clashes have been on the rise in India since 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office with a Hindu nationalist agenda.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
