Gunfire was heard in at least two towns in Ethiopia's Amhara region as thousands protested against a federal government order to integrate regional special forces into the police or national army, residents have said.

A resident of Gondar, where a large protest was taking place on Sunday, said members of the Amhara special forces had fired their weapons into the sky all night in defiance of the order.

Two residents of the town of Kobo said they heard artillery fire outside the town. It was not immediately clear who was responsible.

There were protests in at least six other towns, residents said, all speaking on condition of anonymity out of fear for their safety.

Spokespersons for Ethiopia's federal government and army and for the Amhara regional government could not be immediately reached for comment.

Members of Amhara's special forces and allied militias vowed to oppose Thursday's order, setting up a standoff with the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who said in a statement that the plan was "for the sake of Ethiopia's national unity."

The order applies to all of Ethiopia's 11 regions, which have their own regional armies and the right use their own language, but has been received particularly badly in Amhara, the second biggest, which has fallen out with Abiy recently.

A media outlet run by the regional government quoted Amhara President Yilkal Kefale as saying the federal government's order was being misunderstood as requiring the disarmament of the special forces.

In fact it was simply organising regional forces under federal security institutions, it quoted him as saying.