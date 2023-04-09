Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah has formed a new government.

According to state news agency KUNA, the new government formed on Sunday includes 14 Cabinet ministers.

Sheikh Ahmed was reappointed prime minister by the crown prince in March, more than a month after his government resigned following a standoff with parliament.

The government formation came a few days after Parliament Speaker Marzouq Al Ghanim appealed to the country’s rulers to intervene to resolve the crisis between parliament and the premier after the government failed to appear before the assembly.

Disagreements between parliament and the government have often led to the resignation of the Cabinet in the Gulf country.

Sheikh Sabah appointed a new finance minister as part of the cabinet reshuffle, according to state news agency KUNA.

Manaf Abdulaziz Al Hajri was made minister for finance and minister of state for economic and investment affairs, while Bader Al Mulla, the incumbent oil minister, stays on in the role.

"The biggest challenge for the government is to regain the trust of the people," said Ahmad al Din, a member of the political bureau of the Kuwaiti Progressive Movement (left).

"The removal of Abd al Wahhab al Rasheed (former finance minister), who was an element of tension with the 2022 parliament, indicates that the current government is betting on the return of the 2022 parliament," he added.