Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has held talks with Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Beirut, Lebanon amid escalating Israeli military violence in occupied East Jerusalem.

A Hezbollah statement on Sunday said Nasrallah and Haniyeh discussed the latest Palestinian developments, “events at Al Aqsa Mosque, and the escalating resistance in the [occupied] West Bank and Gaza Strip.”

The talks also touched on regional political developments and “the readiness of the axis of resistance and co-operation of its parties in confronting all these events and developments," the statement added.

Haniyeh arrived in Lebanon on Wednesday for a visit that coincided with escalating violence in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Violence rose across the territories after Israeli forces last week forcibly removed worshippers from inside the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

The Israeli raids on the mosque triggered rocket fire from besieged Gaza as well as Lebanon, with Israel retaliating with air and artillery shelling.

