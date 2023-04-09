Afghanistan's special forces have killed two Daesh militants and arrested a third during an operation in the country's west, a regional official has said.

The raid on the hideout in the district of Sayed Abad in Nimroz province sparked a clash lasting 30 minutes on Sunday, said Mufti Habibullah Ilham, the province’s information and culture director.

Ilham said there were no casualties among the troops or civilians and that some military equipment was seized.

The regional affiliate of the Daesh group — known as Daesh-K — has been the key rival of the ruling Taliban since the group's takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Daesh has increased its attacks in Afghanistan, targeting both Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shia minority.

On Friday, Taliban's security forces killed a Daesh terrorist during an operation in northern Parwan province.

They also arrested three women and seven children, said Hikmatullah Shamim, a spokesman for the Parwan governor.

