WORLD
2 MIN READ
TTP-claimed bomb attack in Pakistan's northwest kills soldiers
The southeastern country is witnessing increased attacks on security forces after The banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended a cease-fire with the government last November.
TTP-claimed bomb attack in Pakistan's northwest kills soldiers
The attacks came after the government announced plans for a massive anti-terrorist operation across the country within the coming weeks. / AP Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
April 9, 2023

A roadside bomb has exploded in northwest Pakistan, killing two soldiers who were travelling in their vehicle, the military said. 

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack.

The banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan gave a higher death toll in the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, saying eight soldiers died.

There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy.

The TTP also claimed responsibility for a hand grenade attack on a police van in the Swabi area of the province that killed a police officer and injured two others on Saturday.

Pakistan is witnessing increased attacks on security forces after the terrorist group ended a cease-fire with the government last November.

READ MORE: Explained: Pakistan's Taliban insurgency and the deadly cycle of violence

RECOMMENDED

New anti-terror operation

To counter the wave of violence, the government said on Friday that it will carry out a massive anti-terrorist operation across the country within the coming weeks.

The National Security Committee, comprising the prime minister and the military’s top brass, agreed to re-launch the operation this month under a national action plan.

The plan involves military and intelligence operations, death sentences for militants, setting up special military courts for trials, and the deployment of anti-extremist forces in vulnerable areas.

A previous counter-extremist plan was launched in 2014 after a school massacre in Peshawar, where the TTP gunned down over 140 people, including 132 children.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group from the Afghan Taliban, although Pakistan’s militant groups are often interlinked with those across the border.

READ MORE: Pakistan detains near two dozens suspect related to deadly mosque blast

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links