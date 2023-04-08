Tens of thousands of Israelis have joined protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to tighten controls on the Supreme Court, despite heightened tensions sparked by Israeli raids into Al Aqsa Mosque.

The protests on Saturday is the latest in a series of demonstrations against the plans — paused last month in the face of a wave of strikes and mass demonstrations — and come as Israel faces a sharp rise in tensions on several fronts during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Around Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, tens of thousands of worshippers were expected for evening prayers amid concerns over a possible repeat of nighttime police raids this week that were followed by rocket barrages into Israel and Israeli strikes into Gaza and southern Lebanon.

The main protest in Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub, was held less than two kilometres from Friday's incident, in which an Italian tourist was killed and five other Italian and British citizens were wounded when a car rammed into a group of tourists.

Organisers said around 258,000 people attended, but police gave no figures of their own.

Netanyahu has mobilised border police reservists and ordered the army to reinforce security positions to head off possible trouble, amid calls for calm from Arab nations, the United Nations, the European Union and the United States.

'Save democracy'

Leaders of the grassroots protest movement against the judicial overhaul called for the weekly mass protest to continue as planned on Saturday, with tens of thousands of people attending for a 14th consecutive week.