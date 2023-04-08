A Saudi delegation has arrived in Iran to discuss reopening its diplomatic missions in the country, two days after a historic meeting in Beijing between their foreign ministers.

The visit on Saturday follows the unprecedented meeting between their heads of diplomacy in China on Thursday after they agreed last month to restore diplomatic ties.

The Saudi diplomatic delegation arrived in Tehran to discuss the reopening of its missions after a seven-year absence, Riyadh's Foreign Ministry said.

Cited by the official Saudi Press Agency [SPA], the minister called the visit part of "implementing the tripartite agreement" reached on March 10 between the two regional powers, brokered by China, to restore ties ruptured in 2016.

Both sides have now pledged to work together.

When Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met in Beijing on Thursday they vowed to bring security and stability to the turbulent Gulf region.

"The two sides emphasised the importance of following up on the implementation of the Beijing Agreement and its activation in a way that expands mutual trust and the fields of cooperation and helps create security, stability and prosperity in the region," a joint statement said.

On Saturday, a Saudi "technical delegation" met Iran's chief of protocol, Mehdi Honardoust, at the Foreign Ministry in Tehran, SPA said.

