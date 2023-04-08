Türkiye's president has stressed that it is impossible for his country to remain silent in the face of provocations and threats to the status quo and spirituality of Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque.

In a phone call on Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog discussed the latest raids by Israeli security forces on the Al Aqsa Mosque, as well as the harsh interventions against those at the holy sites, according to Turkish Communications Directorate.

Saying that the latest incidents wound the conscience of not only Muslims but all of humanity, Erdogan stressed that Türkiye can in no way remain silent in the face of provocations and threats to the status quo and spirituality of Al Aqsa, located in occupied East Jerusalem.

The tensions spreading to Gaza and Lebanon should not be allowed to escalate, he urged.

Ankara ready to play its role

Stressing the need to prevent such incidents, which are repeated every Ramadan, from becoming the fate of the region, Erdogan also voiced Türkiye's readiness to do its part to get to the root of the problem and take steps towards establishing a just and lasting peace.