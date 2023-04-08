WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gunmen abduct dozens, mostly women and children, in Nigeria's Zamfara state
Gangs of armed men have attacked hundreds of local communities across northwestern Nigeria in recent years, while militants continue to stage attacks in the northeast.
Gunmen abduct dozens, mostly women and children, in Nigeria's Zamfara state
Nigeria's military has been bombing bush camps used by armed gangs, but the attacks have continued. / AA
By Emir Isci
April 8, 2023

Gunmen abducted at least 80 people, mostly women and children, in Nigeria's Zamfara state, a hotspot for kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs targeting remote villages, residents have said.

The latest kidnapping took place on Friday in Wanzamai village in Tsafe local government area in Zamfara, three residents said on Saturday.

Zamfara is one of the states most affected by kidnappings.

Musa Usman, whose 14-year-old son Ibrahim was among those abducted, said children and women from the village were clearing land for farming and collecting firewood when they were taken by gunmen and marched into a nearby forest.

"The children from different households went to collect firewood and few of them were going to farms in search of manual jobs when they were abducted," Usman told Reuters by phone.

READ MORE:Dozens dead in farmer-herder violence in Nigeria's 'food basket'

Rescue efforts under way

Zamfara police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu confirmed the incident in a statement but did not say how many people were abducted.

RECOMMENDED

The police were working with the military and community security guards to rescue the victims, he said.

Haruna Noma, another parent, said some of those taken were from two nearby villages of Kucheri and Danwuri who had gone to Wanzamai to clear land to farm.

The gunmen had not yet made ransom demands, the residents said.

Amina Tsafe said her daughter was also abducted and that most of the children taken were aged between 12 and 17 years.

Kidnappers in Nigeria often keep their victims for months if a ransom is not paid and also demand villagers pay protection fees to be allowed to farm and harvest their crops.

Nigeria's military has been bombing bush camps used by armed gangs, but the attacks have continued.

READ MORE:Bandits abduct nearly dozen schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links