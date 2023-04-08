TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Erdogan extends Passover wishes to Jewish community
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the Jewish citizens acted in a spirit of solidarity and displayed a praiseworthy stance in the earthquake disaster that occurred on February 6.
The Passover, or Pesach, the holiday commemorates the Israelites' exodus from Egypt under Moses and is considered one of the holiest times on the Jewish calendar. / AA Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
April 8, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended Passover (Pesach) day greetings to the Jewish community.

"I congratulate from the bottom of my heart our Jewish citizens on the occasion of Pesach. That our Jewish citizens, with whom we have for centuries shared the same lands, and who have contributed a lot to our country’s development in every area, live in peace, security and tranquillity is the assurance of our country’s unity" Erdogan said in a statement on Saturday.

The Jewish citizens acted in a spirit of solidarity, and have displayed a praiseworthy stance in the earthquake disaster that occurred on February 6, as well, the president said.

He congratulated all Jewish citizens on their sensitivity which strengthened the unity and solidarity in the country.

"I share our Jewish citizens' joy on the occasion of Pesach, and wish well-being to them and all Jewish people," Erdogan added.

The Passover, or Pesach, the holiday commemorates the Israelites' exodus from Egypt under Moses and is considered one of the holiest times on the Jewish calendar. 

This year's Passover is from April 5 through sunset on April 13.

SOURCE:TRT World
