China begins new Taiwan Strait military drills
Taiwan says it has detected three warships and 13 Chinese aircraft around the island.
China calls Taiwan as it breakaway province and has vowed to reunite it with mainland China, by force if necessary. / TRTWorld
April 8, 2023

China has announced it was launching three days of military drills in the Taiwan Strait. 

The People's Liberation Army's [PLA] Eastern Theatre Command said on Saturday that "United Sharp Sword" would run April 8 to 10 for "combat preparedness".

Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theatre Command, said "United Sharp Sword" would involve police patrol drills in the Taiwan Strait, "to the north and south of Taiwan, and in the sea and airspace to the east of Taiwan".

"These operations serve as a stern warning against the collusion between separatist forces seeking 'Taiwan independence' and external forces and against their provocative activities."

Taiwan immediately said it has detected 13 Chinese aircraft, 3 warships around the island. 

China has "used President Tsai's visit and transits in the United States as an excuse to conduct military exercises, which has seriously undermined peace, stability and security in the region," the Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

China's countermeasures

The People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary on Saturday that the government has "a strong ability to thwart any form of Taiwan independence secession."

"All countermeasures taken by the Chinese government belong to China's legitimate and legal right to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," it said.

The move follows a meeting in California between Taiwan's leader Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

China calls Taiwan as it breakaway province and has vowed to reunite it with mainland China, by force if necessary.

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen, in China this week to meet President Xi Jinping, said stability in the Taiwan Strait was of paramount importance.

Xi responded by saying that expecting China to compromise on Taiwan was "wishful thinking", according to China's official reading of the meeting.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
