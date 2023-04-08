Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest has risen 14 percent in March from the previous year, preliminary official data showed, highlighting the continued challenges for the new leftist government.

The figures revealed on Friday show the scale of the task facing leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, just 100 days into his return to power.

Lula da Silva took office on January 1, pledging to end deforestation after years of surging deforestation under his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, who slashed environmental protection efforts in the Amazon.

"This rise in numbers reveals that the Amazon still suffers from a huge lack of governance and that the new government needs to act urgently to rebuild its capacity for repression to environmental crime, which had been totally destroyed by the last government," said Marcio Astrini, head of local environmental group Climate Observatory.

Space research agency Inpe's data showed 356 square kilometres were cleared in the Brazil's Amazon just last month.

The latest figures present a mixed picture on the government’s anti-deforestation thus far with the destruction for January to March falling to 845 square kilometres, a decrease of 11 percent from the prior year.

Brazil officially measures annual deforestation from August to July, to limit the influence of cloud cover obscuring destruction satellite images during the rainy months.

For the first eight months of that period, August 2022 to March 2023, deforestation is up 39 percent year on year.