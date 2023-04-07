Hundreds of thousands of homes in eastern Canada have remained without power, two days after an ice storm killed three people and caused widespread property damage, particularly in Montreal.

About 400,000 homes in Quebec were in the dark, down from 1.1 million at the height of the outages.

"We have restored power to over 50 percent of the customers affected by the outages," said electricity provider Hydro-Quebec on Friday.

"Our teams are hard at work and we are confident that a further 200,000 customers will have their power back by the end of the day," the utility company added.

Some homes though will be without electricity until Sunday, potentially Monday, said Hydro-Quebec spokesman Regis Tellier.

More favourable weather conditions should "accelerate the restoration of service," he said.

Storm deaths

Authorities also reported a third storm-related death.