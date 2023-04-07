TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan to Raisi: Islamic world should unite against Israeli aggression
In a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urges his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi to jointly continue efforts on international platforms to preserve the status of holy places in Palestine.
Erdogan to Raisi: Islamic world should unite against Israeli aggression
Erdogan and Ebrahim Raisi also discussed Türkiye-Iran relations. / AA Archive
By Rabiul Islam
April 7, 2023

The Islamic world should be united against Israel's attacks in Palestine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Iranian counterpart.

Erdogan and Ebrahim Raisi spoke over the phone on Friday and discussed Türkiye-Iran relations and regional issues, including Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Emphasising that common sense should prevail to prevent a new spiral of violence, Erdogan said that it would be beneficial to take initiatives to guide all parties to common sense.

Calling on Raisi to jointly continue efforts in international platforms, especially in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the UN, to preserve the status of holy places, Erdogan said it is important to demonstrate unity, particularly in the face of recent acts such as the burning of the Holy Quran in European cities.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Israel's 'aggressive attitude' fuels chaos in region: Türkiye's Akar

READ MORE: Two people killed in West Bank after Israel air strikes in Gaza, Lebanon

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links