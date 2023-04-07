Pakistan's top intelligence agency arrested a high-value target in an operation against a Baluch insurgent group in the country's southwest, the army said.

The military statement said on Friday that Gulzar Imam, also known by the name Shambay, is the militant founder and leader of the banned Baluch Nationalist Army (BNA).

An umbrella group for Blauch insurgents, the BNA was formed after two main insurgent groups merged: The Baluch Republican Army and United Baluch Army.

The army said BNA had been involved in dozens of terrorist attacks in the country, including those on security forces.

